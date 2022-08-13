Q: It seems hard to comprehend the Bible's claim that God is the final authority when things are such a mess in the world. Doesn't it seem Christians are only losing ground and sin is more acceptable? - A.H.
A: All authority in Heaven and on Earth has been given to Jesus Christ. However, the present evil world system does not yet acknowledge His Lordship; it is still under the deceiving power of the prince of this world, Satan. But those whom Jesus indwells have authority over the evil one and all his demons. The Apostle John declares, "He who is in you is greater than he who is in the world" (1 John 4:4).
In spite of our human limitations and even our failures, the Lord is sovereignly directing His own work of redemption. We are linked to the vast resources of His power so that we don't merely "get by" in our lives, but "in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him" (Romans 8:37). And as the context of that inspiring and reassuring passage promises, nothing "shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord" (Romans 8:39). God can turn the greatest tragedies into that which is for our good and for His glory, for "we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose" (Romans 8:28).
Because Jesus is Savior, because He is Lord, He, by His Holy Spirit, gives us power over sin as we daily walk with Him. And some future day He will take us to be with Him, far from the very presence of sin. Only because Jesus is God and we have confessed Him as Savior and Lord, can He bestow -- and we receive -- these benefits, this blessed hope.
(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)