QUESTION: I am a caregiver and work with an organization that comforts people in their last days. I’ve been in the presence of people who are dying with bitterness and I’ve been with people who are, in spite of pain, secure in what happens to them after death and they tell me about Jesus. Often they minister to me more than I minister to them. What a blessing to be in the presence of God’s people when they go into a promised eternity with God. – R.D.

