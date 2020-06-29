Happy birthday for June 30: Find something you love to do, and enjoy the process of discovering, developing and completing something that makes you feel accomplished. Your numbers are 9, 14, 20, 26, 31, 47, 49.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): An unusual proposal will turn out to be better than anticipated. Don’t rule out a suggestion before giving it a chance. Start small, and let your plans develop into something big. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make the changes that suit you best, and keep moving forward, regardless of what others decide to do. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put your head down, focus on what you want to achieve and keep moving until you reach your destination. Discipline and hard work will help you gain recognition. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): A conversation you have with someone you used to work with will lead to an interesting prospect. Elaborate on what you feel you can contribute to a new project that excites you. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stay centered and calm. Refuse to let what others do or say bother you. Follow your own path, and you will be happy with the results you get. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Bring up issues that you want to resolve. The sooner you can put things in perspective, the easier it will be to explore your next move. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Say less in order to avoid a dispute. Concentrate on achieving what you set out to do and putting your best foot forward. A personal pick-me-up will recharge your internal battery. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn from your mistakes. Head into the future with the confidence that you are ready to reach your objective. Leave no stone unturned. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll do well if you work from home. Added discipline will help you go above and beyond the call of duty. A sense of accomplishment will give you reason to celebrate with someone special. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Indulge in something you love to do, or spend time with someone who brings out the best in you. A change at home will make your life simpler and encourage you to spend more time doing the things you enjoy most. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotional interference can be expected when dealing with friends, relatives or neighbors. Stay calm and focus on what you can do to improve your environment, the way you look and how to protect loved ones. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Channel your energy into a creative project that consumes you mentally and emotionally. It will help you put people and situations that are annoying you out of mind. Distancing yourself from turmoil will give it a chance to dissipate. HHHHH
