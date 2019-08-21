Happy birthday for Aug. 22: Precision and detail will lead to far greater success than winging it or trusting others to do their fair share. Your numbers are 7, 12, 21, 29, 34, 41, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Try something new. Explore the possibilities to see what you are capable of doing. Your only limitation is not believing in yourself. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let your emotions interfere with what you are trying to accomplish. Set your course, and don’t stop until you reach your goal. Physical action will make the difference between failure and success. Get up and get moving. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Think matters through before you decide to make a change that can alter your lifestyle or domestic routine. A joint venture may be tempting, but if it’s not sound, take a pass. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Participate, offer your services and make a difference to others. How you proceed and what you are willing to do will mark your character and position you for opportunities. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Pause before you share your thoughts. Someone will take credit for a plan you came up with. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do what you do best; show your talents, skills and dedication, and you will command attention as well as leave an unprecedented impression. Romance is in the stars. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Peace and love conquer force. Don’t be afraid to forge ahead alone. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make physical changes that will help you improve your game. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be careful how you use information that others reveal. Listen, observe and wait to see what develops before you let others know where you stand. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can move forward. A chance to improve your financial status is within reach if you do the work required to forge ahead. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Ulterior motives, compliments and unwarranted generosity should raise red flags. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Change can be useful, but going overboard is not. If you want to do something, be reasonable, think your plans through and avoid overspending or overdoing. HHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.