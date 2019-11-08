Happy birthday for Nov. 9: Live and learn. Personal growth will develop slowly as the year unfolds. Conclude what’s happened, what you want to pursue and the best way to move forward. Your numbers are 9, 17, 21, 25, 32, 34, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): A realistic approach to what you do and what you want to start will be necessary. Romance is heightened. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make adjustments until you feel comfortable with your personal situation. What you are willing to give up will make a difference. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep moving, take physical action, do your part and make a difference. Refuse to buy into something that is someone else’s purpose. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Change has to be made for the right reason. You’ll know exactly what you have to do. Follow your heart and pursue your dream; success will find you. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Participate in something that will energize you. Don’t argue over things that don’t really matter. Make each moment count. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t be fooled by someone using emotional persuasive tactics to sway you in one direction or another. Make up your own mind, and take part in events, conversations or pastimes that interest you. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Personal growth should be your goal. Share something unique with someone you love, and it will bring you closer together. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get back to your roots. Invest time in what you want, where you come from and where you are heading. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Concentrate on home, family and maintaining good relationships. Participation should be your focus. Romance is in the stars. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be careful not to start an argument. Show empathy when dealing with people who face emotional difficulties. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Personal gain is within reach. If you want something, be willing to work hard; it will happen. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t think excessive behavior won’t affect your health. Avoid people who exhibit reckless conduct. HHH
