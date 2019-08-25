Happy birthday for Aug. 26: Reclaim your dreams, hopes and wishes. Your numbers are 7, 11, 20, 24, 31, 38, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do your own thing. Don’t share personal secrets, plans or ideas with your peers, relatives or anyone who may hinder your progress. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change will lift your spirits. Take a day trip or get together with someone you respect or look to for advice. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Choose your friends wisely. Get involved in ventures that are within your means and based on tangible facts and figures. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Channel your emotional energy into something that counts. Keep the peace. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Think outside the box. Look for solutions that will encourage you to recycle, repair and reuse what you already have. Change doesn’t have to cost a bundle. What you save can be put toward something you long for. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get together with people who are heading in the same direction. Share ideas, and plan your next move. Romance is favored. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Think matters through carefully before making a move or saying something that will back you into a corner. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Sort out your next move, put your strategy in place and take a passionate plunge into the future. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Cut to the chase, say what’s on your mind and keep moving forward. If someone is mendacious, know enough to walk away. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Size up whatever project you want to pursue, and get this party started. Change begins with dreams, plans and actions. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Think your way through each step of any dilemma or decision you have to make. Ask questions, look for opportunities and choose to motivate those around you. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your life simple, and avoid exaggeration, indulgence and people who want too much from you. Focus on personal health, relationships and how you can improve your life and the lives of those you care about most. Love is in the stars. HHHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.