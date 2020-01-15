Happy birthday for Jan. 16: Use your imagination, and it will make it easier to expand your ideas and make a go of your plans. Be the one to take the lead; line up the people you feel have the most to offer, and turn your life into the masterpiece you envision. Your numbers are 5, 17, 23, 27, 32, 35, 49.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pay attention to detail. Work alone to avoid interference. High energy and concentration will help you complete what you start. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take precautions when dealing with unfamiliar people. Refuse to let anyone talk you into something you don’t want to do. Attending a seminar or trade show will be informative. Use your brain to get what you want. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Maintain control. Discuss your ideas with someone influential. A financial investment you make will not be a safe bet. Listen and learn, but don’t make a promise you’ll regret. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for an opportunity to work or travel with someone you like to be around. Refuse to let an emotional matter ruin your day. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Do something entertaining. Your upbeat attitude will attract attention, giving you the platform you need to persuade others to get involved in something you plan to do. Speak up, listen to the feedback offered and set your plans in motion. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Use the information you retrieve in conversations to your benefit. A good friend will offer a new perspective regarding your lifestyle. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotional instability will surface if you try to make changes that someone opposes. If your family isn’t agreeable, take off and enjoy the company of a friend or neighbor. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t let a minor mishap get the better of you. Work overtime if you have to, but don’t give up. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Choose a path that leads to greater happiness. A change to the way you look or how you live will boost your ego. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do what works best for you. Look at what you can do without, and minimalize your plans to fit your budget. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look before you leap. Be cautious when participating in physical challenges. Protect against injury and arguments. Concentrate on budgeting your finances and organizing essential papers. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll gain leverage if you take care of unfinished business. The better prepared you are, the easier it will be to convince others to see things your way. HHH
