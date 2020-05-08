Happy birthday for May 9: Play to win, but play fair. If you send mixed messages, it will hurt your chances to reach your goals this year. Your numbers are 5, 12, 19, 26, 33, 40, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take a break. Time spent contemplating your next move will be valuable. Being physically fit, channeling your energy into health and feeling, and looking your best are favored. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Impossible goals will lead to frustration. Rethink your strategy, and consider taking the path of least resistance. Don’t try to force unnecessary change. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stay on track; if you deviate from your original plans, you will have to backtrack. Don’t let an emotional situation turn into a falling out with someone you love. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take on a new project, or try something that looks like fun. A change someone makes will encourage you. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stop worrying about what someone else is doing, and focus on what you are doing. Your happiness is your concern and your responsibility, not someone else’s. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get out and involved in pastimes that you enjoy. Problems at home will escalate if you give in to someone who uses emotional blackmail to manipulate you. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A garage sale will help you get rid of some of the items you have that are taking up space. Turn it into an entertaining event. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put everything in its place. Do what’s best for you, not what someone is demanding of you. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t base an emotional situation on false information. Address situations carefully, ask questions, look for discrepancies, and you’ll find out the truth. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll face opposition if you try to push your beliefs on others. Don’t let the past interfere with the future. Stay focused on what is working in your life. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Complaining won’t help you get your way or encourage you to follow your dreams. Distance yourself from people who are pressuring you to do things you don’t want to do. Personal gains, improvements and growth will pay off. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get in touch with old friends, revive discarded ideas and plans, and make alterations to the way you do things. Pick up new skills and knowledge that will help you get ahead. HH
