Happy birthday for April 25: Use your skills properly and to your benefit this year, and you will encourage growth, friendship and positive change. Your numbers are 6, 17, 20, 25, 32, 37, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let restlessness lead to a mistake. Keep busy working toward a goal that will improve your life or benefit your community. Your hard work will pay off. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Think before you decide to make a change that will influence your position, status or reputation. Refuse to get involved in something that is beyond your means. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use your energy wisely. Funnel your strength, ingenuity and keen insight into honing your skills and perfecting how you present yourself to the world. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Go over your documents, taxes and investments, and make sure everything is up to date. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a break, and distance yourself from people who are trying to get you involved in things that don’t interest you. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Concentrate on personal change, not trying to change others. How you conduct yourself at social events will determine the type of people you attract. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Surround yourself with people who inspire and motivate you to engage in creative endeavors and to make personal improvements. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Spend time with someone you find unique and exciting. Doing so will change your perspective regarding life, love and happiness. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take precautions when dealing with affairs of the heart. Don’t lend or borrow money or possessions. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can make a positive change at home that will make your life less stressful. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do whatever it takes to look and feel your best. Don’t let an emotional issue ruin your day. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be yourself. Refuse to give in to someone’s demands. Follow your heart, and do what makes you happy. HH
