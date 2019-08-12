Happy birthday for Aug. 13: Romance is highlighted, and wisdom and discipline are required. Your numbers are 4, 18, 20, 26, 33, 38, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look for your own opportunities. Make a change because it’s what you want, not because someone is twisting your arm. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Concentrate on what you want, and refuse to let what others do or say make you think you are missing out on something. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Pay less attention to fair-weather friends and give more homage to those who genuinely care about you. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put your cash in a safe place so you don’t feel you have to pay for something you don’t want or cannot afford. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t jump to conclusions. Right decisions take time, and an offer needs to be looked at carefully. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You stand to gain if you do what’s best, not what someone else is trying to coax you into doing. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Concentrate on physical challenges, not mental, and you will gain respect and satisfaction moving forward. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put everything in its place. Don’t let someone from your past disrupt your life or cause confusion. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look for a financial opportunity, but don’t feel the need to take part in something risky or that involves too many people. Romance is highlighted and will enhance your life. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take care of your affairs without offering too much detail. Know where you stand, and make positive adjustments. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An emotional situation can be resolved if you compromise. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do what you can for others, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you. HHH
