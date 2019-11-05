Happy birthday for Nov. 6: Take a look around you, and you’ll recognize what you have and how best to move forward. Your numbers are 6, 13, 21, 25, 33, 39, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): When your way is blocked, head in the direction that is available to you. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Seize the moment, and funnel your energy where it counts the most. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Concentrate on what will make your life easier. Say no to those offering one-sided conversations based on their needs, not yours. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): The power of expression will have an enormous effect on the people around you. Be the barometer, and you’ll turn into the centerpiece. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Test your strength and courage. Take on a challenge that will pump you up and prepare you for future competitions. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Nurture close relationships to avoid personal problems. Pay attention to what’s going on in your own backyard. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep moving in a direction that will give you more freedom to do what you enjoy the most. Explore the possibilities and opportunities that jar your enthusiasm. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get serious about what you want, how you express yourself and who you associate with moving forward. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep an open mind, but don’t be gullible. Someone will try to take advantage of you. Live up to your promises, and stand up for your rights. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Speak your mind, ask for what you want and play by the rules. Be willing to give back as much as you receive. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Concentrate on what needs to be done; take action. Protect yourself from negativity. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Share your emotions with the person you know and trust to keep a secret. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.