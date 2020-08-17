Happy birthday for Aug. 18: Expand your mind, interests and spiritual awareness this year. Personal growth will encourage you to envision life from a different perspective. Your numbers are 7, 12, 19, 22, 26, 35, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): It’s up to you to finish what you start. Put your energy to good use, and take care of business before moving on to the things you’d prefer to pursue. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take care of yourself. Fitness, exercise, diet, rest and anything else that eases stress and makes your life better are encouraged. A healthy attitude will promote a better and brighter lifestyle. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Sit tight, take care of personal and domestic matters, make adjustments to the way you live and do your best to avoid anyone who likes to disrupt your life. Don’t share secrets. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Reach out to someone you enjoy working with, and an opportunity to do something unique will arise. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Pick up the pace, and focus on whatever will help you accomplish what you set out to do. Change is about following your heart, not someone else’s dream. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be creative when dealing with changes you are facing or want to pursue. Taking a different approach will alter your perspective regarding how you feel about someone. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take the initiative, and do something that will help your community or family. Getting angry will not solve problems, but making reasonable suggestions will. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Do what you can, and stop wasting time trying to achieve the impossible. Look for an alternative way to use your talents that will also improve your lifestyle. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Concentrate on what’s important to you. There is money to be made if you market your skills, knowledge and experience to fit the current economic trends. Don’t sit back when you have so much to offer. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Thrive on change, but don’t go overboard. Know what you want, and focus on what’s important. Make your home environment welcoming. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t be a follower or fold under pressure. Consider what’s best for you and the people you love. Don’t let temptation or uncertainty overrule what is in your best interest. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for innovative ways to help those in need without yielding to unsafe situations. A positive change in your personal life will make your life easier. HHH
