Happy birthday for Nov. 16: Revisit the highs and lows throughout your life, and prepare to let go of the past after considering what you’ve learned. Your numbers are 7, 18, 21, 28, 33, 37, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep moving. A lifestyle change is heading your way. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put your experience and knowledge to work for you. Express your feelings, thoughts and plans. Engage in projects with someone special. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Evaluate personal relationships, and consider what is beneficial. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): The changes you bring about now will have a positive bearing on where you end up. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t make a change based on what someone else does or says. There will be underlying motives that lead to unsettled suggestions. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Use your intelligence and experience to make a difference. Truth matters. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Concentrate on yourself and those you love. Stay fit, eat properly and set an example. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Honesty will be necessary when dealing with people who no longer fit your plans. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay close attention to what others are doing. Lean toward friends and colleagues who are striving for stability. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Share your thoughts and feelings with someone you care about. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t be fooled by someone putting on a good show. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider your options, and make decisions based on what makes the most sense. HHHH
