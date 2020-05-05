Happy birthday for May 6: Refuse to let uncertainty take over. Look at every angle and talk to an expert, but don’t miss out or give up. Your numbers are 8, 16, 21, 25, 33, 39, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Curiosity, coupled with the desire to get something done, will enable you to accomplish twice as much in a shorter period. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Confidence will play a role when dealing with people who can influence your future. Stand tall, embrace opportunities and channel your energy into your accomplishments, not negativity or disturbance. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be secretive about what you plan to do next. Put everything in place before you make broad statements or promises. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look at your options, and choose the best path. Embrace change instead of being forced into a position where it’s too little, too late. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Find a way to relax. A physical outlet will help you distance yourself from complicated matters. Keep your emotions in check and your actions reserved until you have a plan in place. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Speak up, offer suggestions, gather information and be ready to make adjustments. How you proceed will make a difference in the way others view you. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider money, legal and health issues carefully. Don’t feel pressured to make a hasty decision if you feel uncertain. A physical challenge will help take your mind off pressing matters. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Jump to it, and get things done. Refuse to let your emotions slow you down or push you in a direction that leads to negativity or poor decisions. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen to complaints, but don’t be too eager to take on tasks that don’t belong to you. Offer suggestions, but get back to fulfilling your duties. Make plans to spend time with someone you love. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep life simple. If you or someone else overreacts, it will ruin your plans and your day. Focus on how you can make life better. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take your time. Don’t feel pressured to do what everyone else is doing. Concentrate on personal gain, health, and looking and feeling your best. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Channel your energy into something that matters. Look over your finances, budget for something you want, negotiate contracts and take better care of yourself. HHHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.