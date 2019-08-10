Happy birthday for Aug. 11: Change may not be warranted, but it will be enticing. Your numbers are 7, 10, 18, 25, 32, 37, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider the pros and cons of your life. Happiness doesn’t come from higher wages; it comes from peace of mind. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A steady pace forward will help you avoid a mishap. Make emotional, mental and physical health priorities. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Gathering the facts and being fully prepared will help you stop anyone from meddling in your affairs. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Go over all that has transpired, and consider the best way to move forward. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A take-charge attitude will help you deter someone from ruining your plans. Romance or socializing is recommended to unwind. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will lift your spirits. An emotional adjustment will encourage you to stop anyone from mistreating you. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Branch out and meet new people. Explore what life has to offer and how you can use your skills to help a cause you care about. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Consider whatever happens to be a blessing in disguise. Move forward with optimism, and enjoy the freedom to discover new people and pastimes. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Engage in physical challenges that motivate you to do more, live better and enjoy life. Romance is on the rise. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change of pace will be refreshing. Concentrate on personal growth, happiness and the best way to make adjustments at home that will ease stress. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Connect with someone you enjoyed working or socializing with in the past and catch up. Spend time celebrating prospects with someone you love. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Offer your time, knowledge and skills to a group or organization you want to help. Stay focused so you don’t lose sight of what’s important. HHHH
