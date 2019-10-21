Happy birthday for Oct. 22: Ride out any storm you encounter. Your numbers are 5, 12, 19, 24, 35, 43, 48.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Just do it. Stop contemplating where, how and what to do next. It’s time to make a change. HHHHH

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Erratic behavior will not win favors when dealing with peers or partners. Be a good listener, and offer reliable solutions. HH

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Spend time dealing with personal relationships, domestic matters and how best to make the most of your day. HHHH

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Movement should be an integral part of your day. The less time you spend worrying about something you cannot change or what others are up to, the better off you’ll be. HHH

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Pour your energy into something you want to accomplish. Choose a positive path and self-improvement. HHH

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stop worrying about what you cannot change; start enjoying what you have to be grateful for. HHH

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You can turn the tables regarding a situation that unfolds by using diplomacy. Handle such matters with charm, and you will bypass a change you don’t want to happen. HHHH

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Consider where the information originated from before you let it upset you or you make a wrong move or accusation. HH

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Share your enthusiasm, and take a leadership position. By inspiring others, you will gain respect. HHHHH

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A personal change can be made, but the reason behind what you do should be considered carefully. . HHH

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Inconsistency will be a problem whether it’s you who cannot make up your mind or someone else. HHH

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Nurture your physical and mental well-being. HHH

