Happy birthday for Oct. 22: Ride out any storm you encounter. Your numbers are 5, 12, 19, 24, 35, 43, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Just do it. Stop contemplating where, how and what to do next. It’s time to make a change. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Erratic behavior will not win favors when dealing with peers or partners. Be a good listener, and offer reliable solutions. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Spend time dealing with personal relationships, domestic matters and how best to make the most of your day. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Movement should be an integral part of your day. The less time you spend worrying about something you cannot change or what others are up to, the better off you’ll be. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Pour your energy into something you want to accomplish. Choose a positive path and self-improvement. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stop worrying about what you cannot change; start enjoying what you have to be grateful for. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You can turn the tables regarding a situation that unfolds by using diplomacy. Handle such matters with charm, and you will bypass a change you don’t want to happen. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Consider where the information originated from before you let it upset you or you make a wrong move or accusation. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Share your enthusiasm, and take a leadership position. By inspiring others, you will gain respect. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A personal change can be made, but the reason behind what you do should be considered carefully. . HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Inconsistency will be a problem whether it’s you who cannot make up your mind or someone else. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Nurture your physical and mental well-being. HHH
