DEAR ABBY: My wife constantly gaslights me. We have four children (ages 1, 3, 4 and 6), and we both work full-time. However, I pull 90% of the weight at home. I do the majority of household chores and much of the parenting. She’s an awesome mom and owns the morning routine and the majority of the care for our 1-year-old, but other than that, I do everything. She’s an elementary school teacher and she goes to bed at 7:30 each night after the kids go down. When I ask her why, she says it’s because she has to serve others at work.

Tags

Recommended for you