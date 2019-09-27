Happy birthday for Sept. 28: Look around you; see what stands out. Do not procrastinate. Time is precious. Your numbers are 5, 17, 22, 26, 37, 46, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Deal with emotional matters openly and honestly. Romance is encouraged. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take time out. Don’t dwell over situations you cannot change. Concentrate on how you can make changes that will ease stress and bring you peace. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An open dialogue will help put the issues that bother you to rest. Don’t let emotional challenges deter you from following your heart. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make the changes that are conducive to what you want to pursue. Don’t expect everyone to approve. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stretch those legs and that mind. Be inquisitive, outgoing and ready to conquer the world. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make personal changes that will enable you to spend more time with the people who bring you joy. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get moving. You have much to accomplish, and time is wasting. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take action. What you do will make a difference, and it will bring you closer to the lifestyle you want to live. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider what you would like to be doing, and start putting together a plan that will help you achieve your dream. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stick close to home. Get rid of whatever isn’t working for you. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Once you sign on the dotted line, there is no turning back, so make sure you have taken a good look at what you are getting. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What you do for others will lead to unexpected rewards. A change of attitude will help you secure something you’ve wanted for a long time. Don’t let anger consume you. HHH
