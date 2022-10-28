DEAR ABBY: I have a brother I can’t seem to get along with anymore. Sometimes he’s OK, but most of the time he’s not. I visited him recently for a cookout, and it wasn’t good. He got into an argument with his wife, shattered a glass, tried to fight me out of the blue, and talked about extremist topics – all in front of his young, impressionable kids. I worry about his three boys and want to have a serious talk with him about getting some therapy.

