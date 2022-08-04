DEAR ABBY: My elderly mother spent her entire adult life spending her men’s money, and now she has morphed into an entitled, self-absorbed and vapid woman. She blew through her inheritance years ago with no regard for future needs. I have now moved her into senior housing near me. She wants to make friends, but the problem is that she thinks she’s better than everyone. She criticizes people’s dress and perceived social status. Although she looks like a frail old lady, she’s in denial. She also has bouts of crying and irrational concerns and demands.

