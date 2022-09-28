DEAR ABBY: I have been married 30 years. Our marriage has been a happy one. My husband supports me through everything.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Recommended for you