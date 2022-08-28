DEAR ABBY: My husband, “Alex,” and I are close friends with another couple who live out of state. During a virtual happy hour, our friend “Darlene” advised us that her brother “Roy” is moving to our area, and she suggested we become friends. She assumed my husband likes Roy. My husband answered honestly and said he doesn’t particularly like Roy. When Darlene pressed, wanting to know why, Alex again answered honestly. He said he thinks Roy is obnoxious.

