DEAR ABBY: I have been in what feels like a war with my grandmother. She always took care of me and my younger brother and sister. She was there when we couldn’t be with our parents. For a long time, I was troubled and into addiction. I admit I lost sight of who I really was. I had two sons I didn’t raise, but now that I’m back and a year and three months clean, I’m enjoying spending my time with the son I’m still in contact with. I have always lived with my grandmother.

