DEAR ABBY: My mother and I have a relationship that isn’t healthy. I know that may make me seem like a terrible person, but hear me out.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Recommended for you