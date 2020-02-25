Happy birthday for Feb. 26: It’s time to run the show instead of taking orders. Size up whatever is going on around you, and let your instincts take over. Your numbers are 10, 23, 27, 31, 33, 42, 49.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stay focused on your objective. Refuse to let anyone upset you. Make your position clear without using force. Choose kindness and intelligence to outmaneuver anyone disruptive. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t feel you have to take on responsibilities that don’t belong to you. Do the things that make you happy, and stick to the people who bring out the best in you. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Develop your ideas, and strive for efficiency. Take notes, pay attention to detail and make precision part of everything you pursue. The research will help you create the perfect scenario to present and promote what you want to do. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do whatever you can to improve your situation. Don’t put up with conditions that make you unhappy. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a chance, try something unique and see what transpires. Meeting new people and feeling out situations that interest you will help you make a decision that will improve your life. Nothing is out of reach. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Change can be useful, but only if you have laid down a solid foundation. Put everything in place, and proceed with confidence. Don’t leave important details to anyone else. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your creativity is on the rise. Use what you have to bring about the changes you want to happen. How you perceive situations will determine who you trust. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A clear vision of what you want will be necessary if you want to avoid danger. Don’t act out of frustration. Take action when you are in control. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Attempts to do things that aren’t feasible will leave you in a precarious position. Don’t let anyone mislead you. Focus on what’s within your means, and do the best job ever. That’s what will lead to success. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Trouble will surface if you let your emotions get the better of you. Know that you cannot please everyone. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make a personal change that will lift your spirits and boost your confidence. Refuse to let negativity set in or allow people who bring you down to be part of your day. Make decisions that promote peace, love and happiness. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Handle emotional issues with care. Don’t share your thoughts and feelings until you have figured out the best way to handle a sensitive situation. Someone will disappoint you if you are too trusting. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.