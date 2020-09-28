Happy birthday for Sept. 29: Pay attention to expiration dates, personal documents and money matters. Aim to be fully prepared to take on an unexpected change. Your numbers are 7, 15, 23, 29, 32, 46, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take pride in what you do. You will be judged by what you complete and what you leave unfinished. Romance is favored. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change of mind will lead to benefits. Follow your gut feeling when dealing with work-related situations. Refuse to put your health at risk. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Align yourself with like-minded people. There is safety and strength in numbers. If you want to bring about change, you have to fight for what you want. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Strive to make a change that allows you to use creative skills to get ahead. A partnership will change the way you view life and how you live. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep a close watch over your possessions, finances and domestic situation. Aim to please, but not at the expense of your health or position. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Different directions will entice you. Listen to what others say, and you’ll get a sense of what will work in your favor. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t argue over something you cannot change. Consider every angle, and you will recognize how best to get around someone who is trying to take advantage. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Bring about the changes that make you happy. Let go of situations that are holding you back or making you miserable. Use your imagination. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Think twice before you share personal information. Someone will be searching for a way to make you look bad. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s OK to do things differently. A unique idea will encourage you to diversify and use your skills and knowledge to up your income. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Evaluate your lifestyle, relationships with others and the ways you keep fit. Setting up a routine will encourage better health, proper diet and achieving your goals. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Use your imagination, strive to be unique and don’t be afraid to share your thoughts and turn insights into trends. A change will improve your vision regarding how you handle your money, health and contractual matters. HHH
