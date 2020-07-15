Happy birthday for July 16: Think about what you can do. How you direct your energy this year will make a difference to the outcome. Your numbers are 9, 17, 24, 27, 31, 33, 40.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep busy. If you have too much time to think, you will end up feeling angry. Instead of stewing about a problem, look for a way to resolve issues. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change will turn out to be beneficial. Make suggestions, and be a part of the unfolding of something new and exciting. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put your energy where it counts. If you feel passionate about something, take action. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Figure out what you want. Look around you, and consider what motivates you. Take the plunge. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Connect with someone through social media who will be able to help you with something you want to pursue. Call in favors, or be ready to offer an incentive. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep emotions in check, walk away from irrational people and finish what you start. Change begins within, so pursue what makes you happy. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do something that brings you joy. Don’t let those you live or work with disrupt your life. Know when to say no and when to walk away. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll learn plenty if you research or talk to someone who can provide you with firsthand information about something you want to pursue. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Let your passion lead the way. Whether you direct your energy into a cause, a relationship or doing whatever it takes to be the best you can be, your dedication will help you succeed. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll crave change today. Make arrangements to shake things up and do things differently. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You need a pick-me-up. Do something that makes you feel good about yourself. You’ve got what it takes to win. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Choose your words wisely when dealing with a friend, relative or lover. If you give someone the wrong impression, it will take a long time to reverse the message you send. Work on self-improvement, not trying to change others. HH
