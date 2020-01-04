Happy birthday for Jan. 5: It’s time to branch out and explore what life has to offer. Don’t limit what you can do because you fear failure. Embrace life, and learn as you go. Your numbers are 4, 10, 16, 24, 33, 37, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look after your interests. Focus on legal, financial and health matters. Make decisions that will improve your lifestyle. Setting a good example, living by the rules, and making time to eat correctly and exercise will help you excel. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you want a change, make it happen. Don’t leave your life or your decisions up to someone else. Take better care of your health. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get into the game. Participation will make the difference between getting ahead and falling behind. Refuse to let emotional matters slow you down. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Opportunity knocks. Don’t retreat to a safe place when you should be embracing what life has to offer. Positive change is heading your way. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A meaningful relationship will need some tender loving care. Emotional matters will escalate fast if you are uncertain or hesitant to make decisions. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do something with family members. Showing an interest in what others do or know will be beneficial to you when you need a favor or help. A change of attitude or location will encourage living in the moment. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Pay close attention to your spending habits and how you run your household. Do more to ensure that you save for the things that are important to you. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Subject yourself to something you’ve never done. Engaging in situations that can offer you wisdom, knowledge and connections to people who have something unusual to offer will encourage you. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a look at how you present yourself to the world, and consider if it is time to update your persona. Adopting a fresh style will lift your spirits. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look around you, and you’ll see an opportunity to make a personal move. Expanding your family and surroundings, or being open to trying something new will change your perspective regarding what’s possible. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let a change someone makes affect you or the decisions you make. Walk away from anyone who tries to pressure you. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your secrets safe. Only share information that will benefit you. Someone from your past will offer pertinent information. HHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.