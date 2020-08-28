Happy birthday for Aug. 29: Perfection and control will be your tickets to success this year. You can change your future if you are practical and invest in the changes you want to happen. Your numbers are 6, 11, 21, 27, 34, 36, 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Focus on a plan. If you want to make changes without giving up what you’ve worked so hard to achieve, you have to remain calm and make an offer that’s too good to refuse. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look at your options, and choose a path that enhances your reputation. If you make a fuss, you’ll face uncertainty. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone from your past will want to reconnect. Before you open the door, take a walk down memory lane. Sometimes it’s best to leave the past behind. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Go with the flow. Don’t fear trying something new. Experience leads to knowledge and personal growth. Shake off negativity. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Do the legwork if you want to get ahead. Less talk and more action will discourage interference. Don’t take a risk with your health, cash or emotional well-being. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Implement the changes required to head down an exciting path. Fitting into the lifestyle you want to live will help you achieve the happiness you deserve. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen to your inner voice, and do your best to avoid troublemakers. Don’t feel obligated to do someone else’s job when you haven’t completed what you are responsible for. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Engage in discussions that will help clarify any matters concerning family or community problems. Your input will be highly regarded. Make unique plans for two. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be careful how much information you share about your personal life or plans. Someone will misinterpret what you say and cause a problem with someone you hold dear to your heart. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Pay attention to living expenses and the price of projects you want to pursue. You can accomplish plenty as long as you are reasonable regarding your goals and your expectations. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t take a risk with your health or money. Avoid crowds, use common sense and say no to anyone who asks for too much. Be frank regarding your intentions. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve. The help you have awarded others will put you in an excellent position to call in favors. HHHH
