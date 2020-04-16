Happy birthday for April 17: Aim for a simple, affordable lifestyle that will result in less stress and fewer responsibilities. Your numbers are 6, 14, 25, 27, 30, 33, 49.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Honesty and integrity matter. Whether it’s you or someone you are dealing with, be upfront and, when in doubt, ask questions. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look at the big picture before you decide to make a change. You’ll face interference if you share too much personal information. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Offer suggestions, do what you do best and take action once you commit to your plan. What you accomplish today will be life-altering. Discipline and hard work will pay off. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do what makes you happy. A creative project that takes your mind off situations that aren’t going your way will give you the break required to gain perspective. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Speak up, share your thoughts and feelings and find out where you stand. Use your charm and experience to handle people who are putting pressure on you to do things you don’t want to do. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Choose to spend time with the people who inspire you to have fun. Mixing business with pleasure will encourage deals that you want to close. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be careful how you handle loved ones and your money. Don’t get involved in lofty pastimes that are costly or indulgent. Stipulate what you can do to avoid stressful situations. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Slow down, and take a moment to reevaluate your position, lifestyle and relationships. Make a change if you feel stressed and anxious. It’s up to you to put an end to what you don’t want in your life. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional manipulation is apparent. Whether it’s you trying to avoid something or someone, or someone offering you false information, it’s time to take an honest look at your life and decide what you want to do next. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Remember the good times, but don’t try to go back. It’s what you do moving forward that will have the most significant impact on your life. Don’t limit what you can do because you are afraid to let go of the past. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let a change someone makes cause uncertainty. Proceed with your plans, and refuse to let anyone stand between you and what you want. A personal change will lift your spirits. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Expand your interests. Handle situations carefully. Take a minimalist approach to helping others. Offer suggestions, not your cash or time. You owe it to yourself to focus on what will help you achieve the most. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.