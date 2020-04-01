Happy birthday for April 2: Get rid of what you no longer need. A clean sweep will be good for the soul and clear the way for new beginnings. Your numbers are 8, 12, 23, 26, 31, 37, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Someone with a significant age difference will offer you a point of view that will be insightful and encourage you to make a worthwhile change. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A shift in your surroundings or to the way you present yourself to others will give you the boost you need to follow through with your plans. Success is within reach. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be hesitant when it comes to helping others and giving in to situations that aren’t in your best interest. Emotional manipulation will put you in a vulnerable position. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Share your thoughts, and the input offered will be enlightening. An opportunity will arise that will allow you to make a change you’ve been thinking about for some time. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Avoid melodrama. Don’t cause a scene. You are better off being low-key and secretive about what you plan to do. Discipline and hard work will be in your best interest. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get involved in networking events and activities that will keep you well-informed and ready to take advantage of any opportunity that comes your way. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A move, home improvements or better position can be yours if you are willing to wheel and deal. Negotiate contracts, and put investments in place. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A creative project will give you the financial boost you need to take a step back and evaluate what you want to do next. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Wise investments will lead to financial gain; however, you must avoid letting your proceeds slip through your fingers by making unnecessary purchases. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Get out and mingle. The contacts you make will encourage you to get involved in something that you’ve always wanted to pursue. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotional matters will lead to uncertainty. Don’t feel you have to make a move or change if you aren’t ready. Hang on to your cash, regardless of the temptation or pressure someone puts on you. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your ideas will be prolific if you get out and socialize with peers or unique individuals. Don’t let problems at home stop you from networking. HHHHH
