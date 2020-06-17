Happy birthday for June 18: Look for positive reinforcement, and an unusual opportunity will come your way this year that will help you set off in an unexpected direction. Your numbers are 6, 14, 22, 25, 34, 36, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Temptation will lead to a path that has greater versatility and less chance of layoffs and setbacks. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look for an opportunity, and you won’t be disappointed. Consider what you can accomplish that will set you on a path that offers greater prosperity and authority. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t give up prematurely. Discipline and the power of persuasion will help you get what you want. Gather information, and prepare for anything challenging that comes your way. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do your best to make a difference for those less fortunate. Consider making a kind gesture, posting something thoughtful on social media or reaching out to someone you live with. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put more effort into making personal adjustments that will improve your life. Don’t be fooled by products that promise the impossible. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Check out all your options, and make preparations to ensure that when the time is right, you’ll be ready to apply or take control of a position that makes you happy. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Pitch in and do your part. Taking care of responsibilities and the ones you love may be laborious, but in the end, you’ll be thankful you did. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll have an insightful moment that will help you get through difficult times. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep an open mind, but don’t let anyone trick you into something that isn’t good for you. Take a moment to observe others. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make adjustments at home that will encourage you and your loved ones to spend more time together. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t lose sight of your goals. The preparation you do now will help you move forward quickly when the time is right. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Taking a different approach to the way you spend your time and how you earn your income will open doors you never knew existed. HHHH
