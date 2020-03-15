Happy birthday for March 16: Set goals that are realistic but also stretch your intelligence, motivation and expectations. Your numbers are 4, 12, 20, 27, 33, 36, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider the challenges you face and who is involved. Be direct, precise and leave nothing to chance. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change will take place if you are honest regarding your intentions. Gather information and prepare to discuss your plans. Gaining knowledge, traveling and nurturing meaningful relationships are favored. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t be fooled by what someone says. Uncertainty will set in if you fall for someone’s fast talk. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Share your thoughts. Put your imagination to work for you, and you’ll come up with a unique idea that will raise interest as well as awareness. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Let go of a grudge, and move on. A new approach or attitude will help you revise relationships that have undergone stressful or sensitive times. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Embark on a new task, hobby or pastime. Explore the possibilities, and open your mind to new activities. Relationships will cause you to question motives. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make a reasonable suggestion, and you’ll get your way. Thinking too big or taking on too much should be stopped before you begin. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A surprise will lead to an unexpected opportunity. You’ll discover something you are good at if you explore possibilities. Visiting a retreat or a place offering unfamiliar surroundings will inspire you. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Sharing will make or break you today. Keeping things equal will be the challenge, especially if you are dealing with someone you are trying to impress or please. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t reveal secret information. You can win a settlement or get what’s owed to you if you state your case and refuse to budge. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Someone experienced will show you the ropes. Learn all you can, and venture out on your own. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Refuse to let emotions rule your life. Make decisions based on facts, not on what others do or say. Sensitive information will become public if you are too open. HH
