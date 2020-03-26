Happy birthday for March 27: Take your time, consider the consequence of your actions and plan every move you want to make this year with precision, detail and foresight. Your numbers are 7, 19, 23, 29, 35, 41, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take measures to chill out and avoid letting frustration and anxiety lead to an argument. Do something you feel passionate about, or focus on a creative pursuit that will ease stress. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): An impulsive move will set you back, but a well-thought-out plan executed with precision and detail will catapult you in a direction that will bring positive benefits. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t get upset if someone makes an inconvenient last-minute change. Your ability to adapt will help you gain respect as well as rewards for your patience and insight. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t compromise your life. Recognize the difference between love and friendship. You may not like change, but if something isn’t working, don’t linger over what needs doing. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A personal change will limit you. Keep the peace, and try not to initiate something that could backfire on you. Go back to the drawing board, and rethink your plans. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A personal revelation will help you recognize what you want and how best to initiate your plans. Don’t be afraid to invest in something that has potential. Invest in what you have to offer, and your options will grow. Romance is favored. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t be lethargic when there is so much to do, see and learn. Satisfy your curiosity, and try something new. The possibilities are endless if you find something that motivates and inspires you. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Leap forward, and leave the past behind. Revenge and regret are wastes of time. Free your mind and engage in the things that promote creativity, not something that makes you fearful. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you want to get ahead or get along with others, you’ll have to be more attentive and willing to compromise. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do what’s best for you. Spend time with someone who brings out the best in you and makes you laugh. A change at home or to the way you live will enhance your personal life and encourage peace of mind. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pick up knowledge or skills that will help you get ahead. Refuse to let anyone make decisions for you or set you back financially. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make a to-do list, and get started. Fleshing out your plans with someone you look up to will bring a new dimension to your original method. HHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.