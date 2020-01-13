Happy birthday for Jan. 14: You’ll be able to use your power of persuasion to get the help you need to get ahead. A little charm, coupled with incentive, will enable you to bring about changes that will make your life better. Your numbers are 9, 14, 23, 26, 34, 39, 47.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t believe everything you hear. Search the internet, and you will be able to verify the information you need to make the right decision. Impress everyone with unique solutions. HHH

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When in doubt, ask. A kind gesture made to someone in your life will change the way you view life and the direction you want to take. HHHHH

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A positive attitude will bring you one step closer to your goal. It’s a new year and a great time to make changes that will help build confidence and the life you want to live. HH

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Try not to be overwhelmed with the changes that are heading in your direction. If you are eager to learn and go with the flow, you will end up in a good position. HHHH

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep the momentum going. Good things will come to you if you are willing to put in the labor. Make plans to do something special with someone you love. Networking is favored, but don’t take a physical risk. HHH

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Perfection may be your thing, but today you will have to settle for a little less accuracy. Refuse to let anger or disappointment set in, or you will miss out on what matters. HHH

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t overthink or share too much personal information with others. Take a back seat and watch how others react to situations, and you will discover how best to respond when the time is right. HHH

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Offer honesty and straightforwardness, and you will avoid vague answers. Personal growth and updating your image are favored. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to someone you love. HHHH

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t let your emotions take over and lead to disappointment. Steer clear of debates that are impossible to win. Give everyone the same freedom you want in return. HH

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): All you have to do is follow through. Take pride in what you do, and you’ll make a name for yourself. Money matters will fall into place, and greater prosperity is heading your way. A positive physical change will boost your morale. HHHHH

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Overspending or donating will leave you short of cash. Consider offering your services and skills instead of money. Additional work will come your way if you do a good job. HHH

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll be able to change your position if you are quick to respond. A change in a relationship will catch you by surprise. Don’t act too fast or you’ll end up with less leverage. HHH

