Happy birthday for Sept. 8: Simplicity and moderation will encourage you to make the most with what you have. Your numbers are 6, 13, 22, 27, 30, 43, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Looking for something that stimulates you mentally or revives your interest in something you used to enjoy will give you a new lease on life. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Personal growth and physical improvements are doable, and romance is encouraged. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An open discussion may not get you the answers you want, but it will help you understand what you are up against and how to respond. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll come across some exciting ways to improve your surroundings and keep your costs down at the same time. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Use your experience, knowledge and ability to turn a negative into a positive to your advantage. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Romance will result in a better life and lead to plans that take your relationship to the next level. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll lack leverage if you let someone control the way you live. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Joining forces with people who share your beliefs will be enlightening. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t believe everything you hear. Concentrate on making personal improvements. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Update documents that are time-sensitive. Romance is encouraged. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It shouldn’t matter what others decide to do. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Give a little; take a little. Strive for equality. HHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.