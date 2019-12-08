Happy birthday for Dec. 9: Take time to rethink some of your expenditures and decisions, and strategize how to make improvements that will bring you greater stability personally, emotionally and financially. Your numbers are 6, 8, 19, 25, 31, 43, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen, digest what you hear and say little until you feel confident moving forward. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Personal gain is doable. An update to the way you look will lead to compliments and positive suggestions. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Know what you are up against before you get started. Handle money matters, health issues and contracts carefully but in a timely manner. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put your energy to good use. Concentrate on what you want to accomplish. Stop worrying and start doing. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Think matters through before you make a physical change. If you are too quick to act, you will upset someone, and it will change the dynamics of your relationship. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look over your options, talk to someone you trust and prepare to make a change that will encourage better relationships with your peers, children or partner. A day trip, interview or presentation is favored. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep an open mind as well as a tight budget when it comes to home improvements or joint money ventures. Too much of anything will end up working against you. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Voice how you feel and what you want to happen. The truth will get you a lot further ahead when it comes to getting what you want. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to be pushed in a direction that is costly or more likely to benefit someone else. Practicality will be in your best interest. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make changes at home that will please all those who reside there or visit. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t divulge a surprise you’ve been planning, even if someone causes you grief. Use intelligence, and you’ll discover an innovative way to keep the peace. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get together with someone you have worked with in the past, and a new opportunity will come your way. Listen carefully, ask questions and gather facts. HHHH
