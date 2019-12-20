Happy birthday for Dec. 21: Consider what makes you happy and healthy, and start to implement plans that will lead to a brighter future. Making changes at home that will bring you closer to the ones you love and eliminate stress and anxiety should be on your to-do list. Your numbers are 3, 18, 24, 29, 32, 36, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Evaluate your current situation. The year is coming to a close, and the pressure to make a lifestyle change that will improve your emotional well-being is near. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let your emotions cause you to act irrationally. Look over your options, and you’ll discover that you have more choices than you realize. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Primp and prepare for upcoming events. Reaching out to someone you haven’t seen for some time will help you put unfinished personal business to rest. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Get out and have fun. Put your emotions on hold and your wallet in a safe place. Offering more quality time instead of spending a whole lot of cash on someone will be a much better option. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t get into a spat with someone close to you. Put your emotions aside, and direct your energy into something that will occupy your mind and your time. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get out and do something that will benefit your community. A shopping spree will lead to some special purchases that will delight the little ones in your life. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take a timeout to spend time with a good friend. Short trips will be eye-opening regarding how others live. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make unique changes at home that will inspire you to be more creative. Abide by the rules. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look at your day-to-day routine, and make an adjustment that will bring you greater peace of mind and allow you more time to spend with the ones you love. Life’s journey is what you make it. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Touch base with someone you won’t get to see over the festive season. It will give you a boost and lead to travel plans. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A stressful situation will affect your health. Don’t let the decisions others make disrupt your plans or your emotional well-being. Use intellect, not anger, to deal with any problems that arise. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A chance to win points at work or in your community will be made available if you take extra measures to ensure the job you do is spectacular. HHHHH
