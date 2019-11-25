Happy birthday for Nov. 26: Sensitive issues should be dealt with, not brushed aside and allowed to fester. Your numbers are 8, 14, 21, 29, 32, 37, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look for opportunities that can help you find the peace and happiness you deserve. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can build something substantial if you join forces with someone who is just as eager as you are to bring about change. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t get upset over what others do. Know when to walk away, and don’t be afraid to do your own thing. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): It should be clear what’s best for you. Don’t be afraid to venture down a path on your own. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let the changes other people make disrupt your plans. Anger is a waste of time. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Positive change is heading your way. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Spend more time on self-improvement. Discover what’s available and how best to go about getting what you want. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn all you can, and put the knowledge to good use. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Share your true feelings, and listen to the response you receive. Compromise will help you get ahead. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Accommodate your space to suit your needs. Work on a project that excites you. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Concentrate on what you have to accomplish. Refuse to let what others do or say ruin your thought process. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look over your financial, legal or medical records, and adjust anything that may need to be updated. HH
