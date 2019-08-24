Happy birthday for Aug 25: A positive change is within reach. Your numbers are 4, 16, 21, 27, 36, 42, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take a moment. You need to chill. Rethink your position in life and where you see yourself. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put your plans in motion. Strive to reach your personal goals. Show someone how much you care. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep your emotions well-hidden, or someone will use your vulnerabilities to his or her advantage. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Live and learn. Be observant, and you’ll discover valuable information. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t go along with someone’s idea. Do your research and make practical choices. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Explore what’s available to you in your community. A healthier lifestyle will make you look and feel your best. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Verify any information you’ve been offered. If someone asks for too much, say so, and counter with what you feel is fair. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t let what others say be your guide. Go to the source to find out what you need to do. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look over the facts, ask questions and decipher who is telling you the truth. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Improve the way you handle your health or cash flow with a plan in mind that will allow you to save for what you really want. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be open to suggestions, but don’t bend for someone who has ulterior motives. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Let your imagination motivate you to make changes at home and to relationships. HHHHH
