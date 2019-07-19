Happy birthday for July 20: Just do it. Decide what you want, and make it happen. Your numbers are 5, 16, 21, 24, 30, 34, 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): The less time you spend trying to explain your plans to someone else, the easier it will be to get things done. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Impulsive action will stand between you and getting things done correctly. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t leave anything to chance. Be aware of what’s going on around you. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Plan to have some fun. Go on a day trip, to a reunion or getting involved in something that interests you. Love is favored. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Anxiety will kick in if you get down by the changes others make. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take on a new challenge. A reunion will make you feel good about who you are and what you’ve accomplished. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You know better than anyone what you need to do. However, getting started may not be so easy. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The people you encounter and the ideas that sprout from the conversations you have with others will change the way you live. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Watch your step when dealing with emotional or financial matters. Walk away from unpredictable people. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do whatever it takes to bring about the changes that will make you happy. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t feel you have to follow someone who is coaxing you to make a move that you aren’t ready for. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotions will be difficult to control, but can lead to benefits if channeled adequately. HHH
