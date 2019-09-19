Happy birthday for Sept. 20: A change will motivate you to expand your interests, friendships and insight into new possibilities. Your numbers are 7, 16, 21, 27, 36, 39, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Express your feelings, offer suggestions and be willing to listen to the response you get. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stop procrastinating. Be the one to instigate what you want to happen. Take control; it’s your life. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotions will surface when dealing with children, lovers and situations that are lacking integrity. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t leave responsibilities undone. If you say you are going to do something, do your best to finish what you start. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Helping a cause that supports your community, environment or you personally will lead to information and individuals that will enrich your life. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Plan to participate in something that sparks your interest. A lifestyle change that eases stress looks inviting. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Speak up, but do so with diplomacy. It’s better to offer incentives than to make demands. Romance is encouraged. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Set your sights on what you want, and don’t stop until you reach your destination. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Focus on partnerships and what you can do for each other. An open discussion will confirm your intuition. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Emotional interference can be expected if you share the way you feel or the personal plans you are making. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A positive adjustment at home can be put in place. Your comfort and convenience should be your prime concerns. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Something you thought you wanted will not end up being as anticipated. HH
