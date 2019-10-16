Happy birthday for Oct. 17: Keep moving forward. You have plenty to do if you want to be prepared to take advantage of the opportunities heading your way. Your numbers are 6, 10, 18, 23, 32, 36, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get things done. Stop thinking about all the challenges, and start heading in a direction that will lead to greater joy, expectations and personal gains. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Changing your mind a lot means you aren’t ready to make a decision. Look to those who have preceded you and the mistakes they have made. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep moving forward. It’s the physical footprint you make that will bring you to a place that offers insight, knowledge and experience. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t let anger step in and take over. Nurturing will get you further and help you understand what others are experiencing. Romance is featured. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Consider what others do and how you can fit what you have to offer into the mix. Walk away from those taking a different path. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Hold off on making a decision or joining forces with someone presenting a plan that doesn’t match up to your budget, values or timeline. A change of scenery is favored. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Start the ball rolling. Get your papers in order and your plans documented. If someone doesn’t want to tag along, don’t be afraid to go it alone. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A personal change you make will encourage you to get involved in activities that excite you. Choose to be physically active and use your imagination, and you will attract relationships that motivate you. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you don’t feel passionate about something you are doing, it’s time to switch things up a bit. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A unique proposition will entice you. Get the lowdown, and consider how best to move forward. An unusual opportunity will turn into a moneymaking adventure. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pay attention to detail. A positive change you make to the way you live will encourage you to save more and do something constructive at home that brings in extra cash. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Volunteer to help a cause, and you will make a difference. Use your intelligence, and physically take charge of situations that need to be adjusted. HH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.