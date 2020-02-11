Happy birthday for Feb. 12: Eliminate what isn’t necessary, and focus on what matters to you most. Personal improvements will turn out well, and joining forces with someone special will help you achieve your goals. Your numbers are 9,16, 21, 28, 33, 39, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look at the facts before jumping to conclusions and making inappropriate changes. Constructive adjustments will ensure that you don’t waste time or money. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Walk away from anyone who is a bad influence. Rely on what you have to offer, and you will make positive progress. Work on projects and plans that benefit you financially. Avoid connections that are undermining or abusive. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t leave anything to chance. Finish what you start, and put as much detail as possible into what you do. Someone will judge you by the actions you take, not the promises you make. Settle an emotional matter. Romance is favored. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take things into your own hands, and control your destiny and desires. An emotional situation can be dealt with efficiently if you make everyone around you feel at ease. Prepare your plan secretively, and surprise everyone with your actions. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Focus on work and getting ahead, and it will improve the outcome of a deal you are pursuing. Love is in the picture, and time spent nurturing a relationship will pay off. Financial change is apparent. Romance is on the rise. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An opportunity will lead to a better position. Talk to someone with experience regarding your plans, and you will receive useful advice. Expand your knowledge by getting involved in groups or activities. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep private matters and personal secrets safe. Social events will lead to romance, but be careful not to get involved with more than one person. Stick to supportive people, not the ones who bring you down. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t let anyone tell you what you cannot do. Consider your needs, and follow through with your plans. A change is necessary if you want to expand and develop your beliefs and intentions. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Avoid taking action too quickly. Consider what everyone around you is doing before you say or do something that may not be appropriate. An emotional upset could soon end in a dispute that is irreversible. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A money deal looks positive, and pursuing a dream will be fun, exciting and prosperous. You are overdue for a change, and now is the perfect time to implement your plans. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Assess your assets, look at your debt and make whatever adjustment you can to balance your budget. You’ll feel much better once you put a financial plan together and have a goal that offers incentives. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You have to be fully prepared to make a decision and a move that will stabilize and protect your interests. Be open, honest and fair, and you will win. HHH
