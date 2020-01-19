Happy birthday for Jan. 20: Refuse to let someone beat you at your own game. Your numbers are 8, 11, 17, 23, 29, 35, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take advantage of an opportunity someone offers. Now is not the time to be too proud to accept help. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may desire change, but first, take a closer look at the consequences. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t feel you have to make a grand entrance. Let your intelligence lead the way. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Ease into change. Do your due diligence, and question the logistics and motives behind an offer. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get pumped up and ready to take action. Share your thoughts and feelings to find out where you stand. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Accept the inevitable, and work with what you’ve got. Process change and consider your alternatives, and you will come up with a plan that works for you. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make a difference by reaching out to people who need a helping hand. How you relate to others will be crucial in discovering how best to treat yourself. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t let someone’s poor attitude stop you from getting things done. Discussions may be difficult, but they will also strengthen your position. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Wait and watch. Everything will fall into place as long as you don’t overreact, instigate unnecessary change or are gullible to someone’s pretenses. Gather facts before committing. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep moving forward, regardless of what others do or say. You may not agree with everyone, but take what is offered that works for you, and give it a spin that will encourage success and ward off opposition. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take the initiative, and discuss the plans that can help you achieve your goals. Do the necessary groundwork, sum up the facts and prepare yourself to make a well-earned leap forward. Change requires work and patience. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Too much, too fast equals setbacks. Concentrate on personal gains, physical strength and endurance, and overall preparation for what you want to achieve. Don’t make a decision that will limit what you can accomplish. HH
