Happy birthday for Aug. 31: Think big, but live within your means. You can get ahead this year if you have structure and concentrate on doing the things that bring you the most joy. Your numbers are 8, 12, 24, 27, 30, 33, 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t let the little things get to you. Stay on course, and stick to a budget. Learn to adapt to the changes going on around you. Traveling and personal growth are favored. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t let an emotional incident stand in your way. Everyone’s entitled to an opinion. It’s up to you to do your own thing and to promote personal happiness and peace of mind. Socializing, romance and achieving personal goals should be priorities. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen to what others have to say and observe what they do, but don’t be a follower. Stick to what works best for you, and avoid anyone who is overbearing or pressuring you to do something you don’t want to do. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Traveling, attending a reunion or searching for someone you lost track of over the years will be enlightening. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You don’t have to do something to impress someone. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Sign up for something that will help you bring about positive personal change. Make romance a highlight. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Work alone, and put your plan in place. The less you reveal, the easier it will be to get things done. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get together with friends or relatives, and you will discover things you didn’t know. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Problems will arise if you trust, rely on or share secrets with someone today. Don’t give anyone the chance to use personal information against you. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Fitness, diet and health should be your priorities. Taking care of personal finances will make you realize what you can afford. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Agree to change only for the right reason. If something doesn’t feel right, take a pass. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll have plenty of options, but if you try to do too much, you’ll minimize your chance to succeed. HHH
