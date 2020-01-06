Happy birthday for Jan. 7: An imaginative approach to life, love and happiness will result in awesome rewards, greater expectations and new opportunities. The hard work you’ve put in will begin to pay off, giving way to all sorts of new possibilities. Your numbers are 8, 14, 22, 24, 32, 39, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look your best, do your best and leave nothing undone or to chance. A calculated approach to whatever job you take on will help you get things done efficiently and on time. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It’s OK to change your mind if situations undergo reconstruction. Use your clout and your finesse to offer suggestions that will help alleviate potential mistakes or failures. Don’t be afraid to run the show. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put more time and effort into self-improvement. If you try to change others, you will end up in an emotional debate that will be a no-win situation for everyone involved. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Hidden matters will surface if you’ve been too vocal about what you are doing or how you feel. If you want to make a move, keep those closest to you informed, but no one else. Control your emotions. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Learn from experience. When situations are unstable, take a step back and wait to see what happens. Concentrate on self-preservation, patience and taking care of personal business. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t let the little things get to you. Concentrate on the here and now and what you can accomplish. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Visit a place that brings you comfort or puts your mind at ease and helps you come up with a strategy that will help you overcome any adversity you face. A little pampering will help you realize what’s important. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put a creative push on completion. Don’t let your surroundings discourage you or slow you down. Look at what you have to work with, not what you have to endure. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A positive change should be within reach. Surround yourself with influences that are forward-thinking and motivating. A personal change will have benefits if you do things your way. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Push what you want to happen. Present, promote and take control of situations that need your expertise. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Share your feelings, thoughts and intentions. A change at home or to the way you do your job will have a positive impact on the way you live. Personal gain and nurturing a meaningful relationship should be your objectives. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Remain calm and keep the peace. Don’t promise something you cannot deliver. Innovative ideas will help you bring about a favorable change in your community, at work or when dealing with someone close to you. HH
