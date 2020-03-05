Happy birthday for March 6: An open mind will be privy to information that sets the foundation for what’s to come. Your keen intuition and your desire to be successful will be the driving forces behind your accomplishments. Your numbers are 7, 19, 23, 30, 32, 44, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be prepared for ups and downs. Remain unbiased and passive when dealing with friends or relatives. A spa day, romantic getaway or curling up with a good book will help you put things into perspective. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make a move for the right reason. Don’t let emotions cloud your vision. Look over your plans, and change whatever needs to be improved in order to keep moving forward. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Observe someone with more experience, and you’ll pick up valuable information that can help you advance. If you aren’t sure about getting involved in something or about a change at home, take a pass. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t run from change. Embrace an offer, and explore the possibilities. Getting out and participating in functions or events that are meaningful will lead to interesting connections. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If someone upsets you, don’t retaliate. Concentrate on making money and getting work out of the way, not making expensive purchases to buy someone’s favor or to fight depression. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look out for your interests, do what pleases you and bring about the changes that will improve your life moving forward. Get involved in events with people who offer knowledge, insight and possibilities. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Anger is a waste of time. Let your success be your revenge, and forge ahead with confidence. It’s time to do things differently and to stop letting others take advantage of you. Make decisions that will put your needs first. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Emotions will surface. Find a way to channel excess energy into something positive. Honing skills, getting into tiptop shape and living a healthier lifestyle will help build strength, courage and a better future. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t let the changes others make influence you to follow suit. Consider what’s best for you, not what will make someone else happy. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take control, and follow through with your thoughts and actions. Your timing will be impeccable. Start a meaningful project. Deals can be put in place if you stand by your convictions. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to fold under pressure. Don’t agree to something that doesn’t feel right or that puts a dent in a project you can call your own. Pay proper attention to the way you present and take care of yourself. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You will achieve more if you refuse to let others interfere. Put your energy where it counts. Refuse to let someone dictate how you spend your time. HHH
