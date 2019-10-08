Happy birthday for Oct. 9: Consider what’s worked in the past, and apply a similar strategy to your current situation, budget and lifestyle. Your numbers are 8, 15, 23, 27, 33, 39, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Learn all you can. Listen to what others have to say and what they are planning to do. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Settle down, and settle into a pattern that will help you reach your destination. Having a plan in place will encourage others to come on board. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t lose sight of your goals or your intentions. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t get into a heated discussion over something unproven. You are best to take a wait-and-see approach. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your actions will count. Strive for justice and fair play. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Share your thoughts, make suggestions and stick to what you know you can handle. Stability is favored. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stop worrying about what others are doing, and start doing what works for you. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An older friend or relative will offer sound advice. Don’t let a personal matter consume you. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put one foot in front of the other, and keep moving forward until you reach your destination. Whether dealing with personal or professional matters, finishing what you start should be your priority. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t lose sight of your personal responsibilities because you are trying to be an overachiever at work or in other areas of your life. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your state of mind will determine how well you get along with others. Re-evaluate what’s important to you. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Concentrate on monetary matters as well as contracts and records that need to be updated. Simplify your life rather than making it more stressful. HHH
