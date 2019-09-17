Happy birthday for Sept. 18: Be honest and take action. Your numbers are 4, 16, 20, 26, 35, 37, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll be faced with pros and cons for a decision you need to make regarding partnerships and professional moves. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make decisions based on intuition. The input you receive will help you do what’s best. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make today all about you, the youngsters in your life or your lover. Make your feelings known and what you want to do clear. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): The changes you make should also benefit those who have the most significant impact on your life. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t make a change if it doesn’t feel right. Take your time, and consider what’s best for you. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Size up what’s going on in your life, and reach out to someone you feel can help you make positive adjustments. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do your research, ask questions and go over every detail personally to avoid being shafted or misinformed. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Turn your dream into a reality. It’s up to you to take charge and make things happen. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It’s how you perform that will help you gain respect and the confidence of those who can help you advance. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A positive change at home will help you reset your priorities and objectives. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take care of business, and don’t worry about what others do. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll be rewarded for something you do for others. HHHH
